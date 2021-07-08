Feds announce task force in response to escalating gun violence

Federal authorities face a challenge with and are sensitive to concerns raised in recent years about over-policing in communities whose residents are predominantly persons of color, Kennedy said.

That's part of the reason why the task force will focus on having police being proactive in a targeted manner. That, along with engaging with the community and not just responding after the violence occurs, should help drive down the violence, Kennedy said.

"In order to stop this violence, we need the help of the good and decent citizens living in these communities most impacted by the violence. I don't think it's any coincidence that the increase in violence experienced over the last 18 months or so coincides with the deterioration of police and community relations," Kennedy said Thursday. "My request to the community is that we adjust our collective mindset. The time has come for us, for everyone to stop thinking of us vs. them, as the community vs. the cops.

"It's time for us to start thinking of us vs. them as the community and the cops vs. violent offenders," he said.

The task force's work "will help the community," said Murray Holman, executive director of the Stop the Violence Coalition, an organization dedicated to reducing street violence.

"Let's get this message clear: We are about taking back our community along with law enforcement. Law enforcement plays a major part," Holman said. "Bad guys, we can get them off the street or we can get them job training and opportunities, but the Peacemakers, the Mad Dads, Buffalo United Front, Back to Basics, all these groups that we have out here are saying please, enough is enough."

