Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron is unlikely to stand trial in federal court by July, as U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo heard from defense lawyers Wednesday that they need more time to review the evidence.

Last month, U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. indicated he would schedule a federal trial of Gendron to begin by early July unless defense attorneys or prosecutors offered a good reason to delay.

Vilardo, who would preside at trial, heard enough of one at a status conference Wednesday to give Gendron's defense team more time.

The district judge did not set a trial date, and he scheduled his next status update with prosecutors and defense lawyers for June 8.

Gendron's public defenders asked for six months before coming back to Vilardo, but the judge rejected that request during Wednesday's status conference.

Vilardo said the case has "so many moving parts," and he wants to avoid setting artificial deadlines. But Vilardo said he wants to set a "decent pace" for the case.

"This is not going to sit around on a back burner," Vilardo said. "The case is too important for that to happen."

Vilardo said he would set a trial date as soon as he has a better sense from prosecutors and defense lawyers on their readiness.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi told the judge that prosecutors have met with Gendron's defense team since both sides last appeared before Schroeder last month. But Tripi had no decisions from that meeting to report to the district judge.

Tripi told the judge that prosecutors have turned over discovery material to Gendron's lawyers.

"They essentially have everything we have," Tripi said.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Sonya Zoghlin said the defense team is reviewing material from hard drives and thumb drives. One thumb drive has more than 55,000 pages of documents on it, she told the judge.

Zoghlin said the defense team has not finished going through discovery material.

"I know the defense has a lot of work to do," Vilardo told her.

Gendron was not present for Wednesday's status conference.

Gendron was sentenced last month in a state court to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Tops Markets in Buffalo.

So there is no question of Gendron's guilt on 27 federal charges – including 10 counts of committing hate crimes that resulted in death. Schroeder has said the only thing left to be decided is if Gendron has mitigating circumstances and whether federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Federal prosecutors have not disclosed whether they intend to seek the death penalty.

If the Department of Justice chooses not to seek the death penalty, there will not be a trial.