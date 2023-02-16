U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. on Thursday said he will schedule a federal trial of Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron to begin by early July unless defense attorneys or prosecutors give him a good reason to delay.

The question of Gendron's guilt on 27 federal charges – including 10 counts of committing hate crimes that resulted in death – has been decided by Gendron's sentencing to life in prison Wednesday in a state court for murdering 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Tops market in Buffalo, Schroeder said.

"I'm not attempting to rush anybody, (but) the public has a right to a speedy trial and speedy disposition of this case," the judge said.

Since Gendron has already declared his guilt to state murder charges, Schroede said the only thing left to be decided is if Gendron has mitigating circumstances and whether federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty. Federal prosecutors have not disclosed whether that is their intent.

Neither Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi nor defense attorneys disagreed with the judge, although the defense team told the judge they are still reviewing the evidence.

Tripi said discussions are proceeding on whether to seek the death penalty against Gendron.

"The process for determining it is moving forward," he said, but gave no indication on what the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo may recommend and no timetable for a decision.

Gendron was in court on Thursday, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and surrounded by three federal marshals. During the status conference, he said only one word – "Yes" – when the judge asked him if he agreed with his attorneys' request to have him placed in the custody of federal marshals while his federal case is pending.

Tripi said Gendron will be held in a local jail as a federal prisoner while the case is pending in federal court.

Schroeder said that he will order a federal trial to begin within 120 days if the case has not been decided by March 10.

The self-proclaimed white supremacist was sentenced on Wednesday to life in state prison with no chance for parole. He admitted that he traveled from Conklin – his hometown outside Binghamton – May 14 to commit murder.

During his Wednesday appearance in Erie County Court before Judge Susan Eagan, Gendron apologized for his actions and for the harm he caused to his victims and their families. Legal analysts told The Buffalo News they believe the apology was intended to influence the U.S. Justice Department not to seek the death penalty.

Gendron is now in the custody of federal marshals, and his attorneys could seek to have Gendron incarcerated in the federal prison system, where conditions are generally considered to be better than in state prisons.

In the federal case, Gendron is represented by the Federal Public Defenders Office, including attorney Sonya A. Zoghlin.

About 15 family members and friends of the Tops massacre victims sat quetly in court during the 30-minute proceeding. Several of those individuals -- including Zaneta Everhart, whose son, Tops worker Zaire Goodman, was injured, and Ebony White, whose uncle, Heywood Patterson, was killed -- spoke to news reporters afterward.

Both women said they plan to keep showing up to court proceedings in the case, even though it is draining and emotionally painful for them.

"We're not going to let [Gendron] to cause us to scurry and hide from him," White said. "I'm here for my uncle...His children miss him, his grandchildren miss him, his siblings miss him, his community misses him."

Everhart said she hopes Gendron's federal case goes to trial because the trial would highlight problems of racism, white supremacy and terrorism in America.

"I plan to be here every time he's here," Everhart said. "I just have to be there to look into the face of the man who tried to kill my kid."