Federal task force reports 138 gun, drug arrests in 16 days

Shootings in Buffalo, as well as in cities across the country, have risen sharply over roughly the last 18 months.

The number of people shot in Buffalo over the first six months of this year was up 64%, compared to the average over the past decade. From Jan. 1 through June 30, Buffalo also saw more than double the average number of homicides over the last 10 years.

One of the task force's arrests happened on Pomona Place in South Buffalo on Tuesday, in which a man was charged after police allegedly found a stolen handgun and an unregistered assault weapon.

The next day, a Buffalo man was charged with federal drug and gun crimes after the Sheriff's Office and Buffalo police conducted surveillance on the man's Rogers Avenue apartment. Officers later pulled the man's car over and found a blue shopping bag inside that allegedly contained 28 grams of suspected fentanyl, a loaded 9 mm handgun, ammunition, unidentified pills and a digital scale, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Police also searched the man's apartment and found a revolver, more ammunition and another digital scale.

Michael Johnson, 43, was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes and being a felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors said. Johnson was convicted in Albany County in 2008 of third-degree attempted sale of a controlled substance, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.