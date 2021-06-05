Federal prisoner who did not return to Rochester halfway house pleads guilty to escape

A Buffalo man who escaped from a halfway house in Rochester after serving a federal prison sentence has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to escape.

Prosecutors said 30-year-old Rashaad Samuel faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 17 before Judge Richard J. Arcara.

According to prosecutors, in May 2018, Samuel was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison for his conviction on federal drug charges. On June 5, 2020, Samuel, who had a projected release date of Oct. 4, 2020, was transferred from the Federal Correctional Center Pollock, in Pollock, La., to a community-based placement at the Volunteers of America, Residential Reentry Center in Rochester to complete his sentence.

On Sept. 25, 2020, Samuel signed out of the halfway house to go to his work site but failed to return the following morning. Numerous attempts were made to contact Samuel before his arrest in February by the United States Marshal Service.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.