Federal officers arrest fugitive in West Amherst

Federal officers arrested a fugitive from Virginia Tuesday in West Amherst, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.

According to the report, Timothy Matthews, 27, of Alexandria, Va., was taken into custody near a home in the 300 block of Sundridge Drive without incident.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Matthews is accused of fleeing after shooting another man in the leg on March 17 in Alexandria. An investigation led the New York/New Jersey Fugitive Task Force to believe he was in Western New York.

Matthews is being held in the Erie County Holding Center as a fugitive from justice, according to the Marshals Service. He was wanted on charges of malicious wounding and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.