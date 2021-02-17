 Skip to main content
Federal grand jury indicts Los Angeles man on wire fraud charge
Federal grand jury indicts Los Angeles man on wire fraud charge

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Los Angeles man, charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York.

Prosecutors said 37-year-old Shola Yusuf Adediji, also known as Michael Kopeck, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if he is convicted on the charges.

According to prosecutors, between May and August 2019, Adediji conspired with others to defraud two electronics businesses, one in Amherst, and another in Fort Myers, Fla., to obtain high-end electronic merchandise. Adediji and others allegedly posed as potential customers of the businesses and submitted fraudulent purchase orders. During the course of the alleged scheme, both businesses shipped merchandise to Adediji and others at various locations in the United States.

Adedij was arraigned Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr.

