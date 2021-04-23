Federal grand jury indicts Jamestown man on sex trafficking charge

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Jamestown man, charging him with sex trafficking and enticing travel to engage in sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Anthony Burris, 30, is accused of using force, threats of force and coercion to get two women to engage in sex acts for money since around July of 2020, according to court documents.

Burris rarely paid the individuals cash, but provided them with heroin, according to prosecutors.

Undercover federal agents responded to website ads and Burris twice showed up at the meeting sites where the agents were to meet women, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If convicted on the charges, Burris faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison.

