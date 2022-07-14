Federal grand jury indicts accused Tops shooter on 27 counts

A federal grand jury Thursday returned a 27-count indictment against Payton Gendron, who is accused of killing 10 and wounding three others in a racially motivated mass shooting May 14 at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The 18-year-old Broome County man appeared in federal court June 15 to hear a criminal complaint of 26 charges, including 10 hate crimes resulting in death. The grand jury had 30 days from that appearance to return an indictment. As detailed by the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday, the indictment appears to closely reflect the original complaint.

The grand jury returned 14 counts of hate crimes and 13 counts of using a firearm to commit hate crimes. One hate crime that appeared in the indictment but was not specifically mentioned in the June 15 complaint alleged Gendron "attempted to kill additional Black people in and around" the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

The federal indictment also includes "special findings" that the offense was committed after "substantial planning and premeditation to commit an act of terrorism," according to prosecutors.

If convicted of the charges, he would face either life in prison or the death penalty. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has still not decided whether to seek the death penalty, according to Thursday's release.

John Elmore, a Buffalo attorney representing two of the victims' families from the mass shooting, said June 15 that he expected the decision on the death penalty to take considerably longer than a month.

"It's going to take the government a year or more to make that determination," Elmore said.

Tops shooter faces indictment including domestic terrorism, hate crimes Gendron is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon before County Judge Susan Eagan to be arraigned on the charges.

The suspect already faces 25 counts in an Erie County indictment, including a domestic terrorism charge.