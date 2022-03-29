Federal grand jury charges two with narcotics conspiracy in Amherst

A federal grand jury has charged two men with narcotics conspiracy and four other drug charges, according to court records filed with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York.

The defendants, Steven Zheng and Stanley Lee, are accused of conspiring together and with others to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 100 kilograms or more of a mixture and substance containing marijuana beginning in or before September 2020 and continuing to about March 8, 2021.

Lee was previously identified in a December 2021 Buffalo News story as a former University at Buffalo student from whom federal agents seized almost $467,000 in a raid at his Amherst apartment on Deer Lakes Drive in early March 2021.

At the time, according to federal court records, it was the third-largest cash forfeiture case in Western New York by federal authorities in at least two years.

Though no arrests had been made nor charges filed many months after after the seizure, two sources with direct knowledge of the case told The News in December that the cash seizure was part of an ongoing investigation into marijuana trafficking near the UB Amherst campus and elsewhere in Amherst.