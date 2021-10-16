Federal fraud case against Cheektowaga contractor settled for $4.75 million

VECO subsequently won several contracts from the VA, the Army and the Air Force, but Anderson had little to do with running the company, aside from signing paperwork related to the contracts and attending some meetings with government customers, according to federal court papers.

Strock hired and fired VECO employees, and Anderson had no role in identifying or approving subcontractors. Anderson wasn’t even given a key to the VECO building at 2095 Old Union Road that was shared with Strock Contracting. The only way for him to get inside was to be admitted by Strock employees, and in particular Cynthia Ann Golde, a former Strock employee who handled all the VECO financial paperwork, including invoices and requests for payment, according to court papers.

Anderson was paid less than 5% of VECO’s profits, the federal complaint said.

Trial Attorney Glenn Harris of the Civil Division’s Commercial Litigation Branch and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Coriell of the Western District of New York prosecuted the case. Strock was represented by attorney Robert C. Singer, who could not be reached Saturday to comment.

Strock disputed prosecutors’ portrayal of how the businesses operated.