Federal Bureau of Prisons lists Chris Collins as released

The pardon can be granted at any point before, during or after someone is charged or convicted of a crime.

"The pardoning authority is very broad under our Constitution," Covert said.

The pardon does not eliminate Collins' conviction from his record, but it removes the punishment and restores certain civil rights at the federal level, Cambria said.

Collins was one of 15 people granted full pardons by Trump on Tuesday.

Covert said a problem with the pardoning system is that in some cases it seems to undermine the integrity of the judicial process. Presidents can show favoritism among defendants, he said.

"If you are not in the favor of the current president, then you are highly unlikely to achieve a pardon," he said.

But a person is more likely to be granted a pardon if they are in the favor of the current administration, Covert said.

"We are seeing under the Trump administration many shining examples of that favoritism," Covert said, adding, "but the Trump administration is far from the first administration to engage in this pattern of pardons."

