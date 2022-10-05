FBI team reschedules visit to aid probe into CompassCare arson, CEO says

A team from the FBI's training and research center in Virginia has rescheduled a visit to Buffalo to assist the probe into a suspected firebombing at the CompassCare anti-abortion center in Eggertsville, according to the company.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The group of investigators had been scheduled to come in from the FBI facility at Quantico, Va., on Sept. 30 to help local agents and Amherst police analyze surveillance video from the June 7 arson at CompassCare's crisis pregnancy center, 1230 Eggert Road, but the agency canceled on Sept. 19 without explanation, CEO James Harden told The Buffalo News last month.

The FBI in Buffalo has declined comment on the investigation. Harden said he recently received a call informing him the visit is back on for Oct. 18.

"My reaction is that they're feigning interest because of all the pressure they're getting," said Harden, who has said he believes authorities have enough evidence to bring charges in the arson at CompassCare as well as in acts of vandalism at other anti-abortion centers nationally.