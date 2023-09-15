After three and a half years of trying, the FBI finally cracked the passcode for the iPhone police seized from accused killer and drug trafficker Lavon Parks.

The 71,000 pages of downloaded information, said a prosecutor, delivered “a cornucopia of drug evidence.”

But a federal judge will not allow prosecutors to use any of it – not even the deleted internet searches asking about what it takes to be convicted of murder.

“When we got into the phone, we found other evidence, including multiple searches on the search history about what is needed to convict (someone of) murder in New York – before he was charged with murder – four times,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin Higgins told the judge in July.

At first, the timing seemed good for prosecutors, getting the new evidence in January, months ahead of the scheduled July trial.

But the timing bothered U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo, who said the new evidence arrived after prosecutorial missteps months earlier had delayed the trial that was originally scheduled for last fall. Without that delay, the trial would have been held before the FBI unlocked the passcode. So Vilardo disallowed all of the iPhone evidence, dealing a blow to the prosecutors’ case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has appealed his decision to the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Parks, 32, and his father, James C. Parks, 59, face narcotics and firearms charges. The most serious one – discharge of a firearm causing death – would imprison them for at least 10 years and possibly life, if convicted.

Vilardo postponed the autumn trial over concerns the government did not promptly turn over evidence to the defense. The judge described it as a Brady violation, referring to a 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that requires prosecutors to provide defendants with evidence that could aid the defense.

If not for the prosecution’s mistakes, Vilardo said, the trial would have proceeded last autumn – before the FBI cracked the passcode and prosecutors gained the new evidence.

“The trial got adjourned due to no fault of the defense, and so now the government has evidence that they wish to introduce, and you shouldn’t let them do it,” said attorney Cheryl Meyers Buth, who represents Lavon Parks, at the July hearing. “It’s just patently unfair.”

The judge agreed.

It wasn’t the first time Vilardo had concerns about evidence disclosure by prosecutors.

“It is a pattern that I’ve seen from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in cases in front of me, and that I’ve read about in other cases in this district, that the government seems to take its obligations to provide materials to the defense in criminal cases as aspirational and not a requirement,” Vilardo said at a hearing for Lavon and James Parks in December. “And that concerns me.”

“I don’t think that this is a case in which the government intentionally hid stuff from the defense to gain a tactical advantage,” Vilardo said. “I don’t think this is a case where there were intentional decisions to deny the defense material. On the other hand, I think there were mistakes made by the government.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

It’s not entirely clear what evidence is at issue because most court filings in the case are sealed, even the judge’s written decision suppressing the iPhone evidence.

Six shots

On Nov. 30, 2017, police in Tennessee stopped the Niagara Falls father and son for traffic infractions. A search of their rental vehicle revealed four packages of cocaine wrapped with plastic and duct tape concealed in the spare tire area, according to court records.

In May of that year, a postal inspector identified a suspicious postal parcel mailed by Lavon Parks from a San Juan post office to a Niagara Falls address. A search of the parcel revealed a kilogram of cocaine wrapped into a brick and concealed within a toaster oven.

According to an indictment, between May 2017 and March 2019, the father and son, along with five other defendants, engaged in a conspiracy to sell cocaine in the Niagara Falls and Buffalo. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the investigation included a series of controlled buys and payments involving Lavon Parks, described as the leader of the major drug-dealing operation. Police seized nearly 19 pounds of cocaine and $52,000 from parcels shipped from Puerto Rico to locations in New York, Florida, Alaska, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors also say Lavon Parks shot and killed 21-year-old Kevin Turner on the afternoon of Jan. 21, 2018, as Turner exited a residence on Niagara Street in Niagara Falls.

The father and son have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors believe Lavon Parks was concerned about his drug territory and targeted the rival drug dealer.

Prosecutors say they have evidence of Lavon and James Parks driving around the Niagara Falls neighborhood in James Parks’ truck shortly before Turner was killed. Two crack users, who sold heroin for Lavon Parks, texted him when Turner was at their apartment building, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors called it a setup, letting Lavon Parks know when and where to find Turner.

Six shots were fired as Turner walked out of the house.

“This was not an exchange of gunshots,” said Laura A. Higgins, a federal prosecutor at the time of Lavon Parks’ detention hearing in May 2019. “This was one, two, three, four, five, six. I’m going to make sure you’re dead.”

‘Completely proper’

Higgins called it “happenstance” the prosecution gained the new evidence against Lavon Parks after the trial delay.

“The government was completely proper in everything we did with respect to this phone,” Higgins told the judge. “We sought a warrant. It was under the software trying to get into it, because the defendant – he had a right to do this – didn’t provide the passcode.

“We were permissibly allowed to be in that phone,” she said.

But Vilardo concluded “it would simply be fundamentally unfair to allow the government to put the cellphone evidence in.”

Allowing the iPhone evidence would give the government an advantage from what he found to be a Brady violation, Vilardo said, noting “that is a coincidental happenstance advantage, even though it’s simply because of the dumb luck of the situation that the trial was put off.”

Prosecutors worry the judge’s reasoning could mean the same fate for any new evidence ahead of the trial.

The judge’s decision “carved out some of our case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel L. Violanti said at the July hearing.

“My question to the court ... when does it stop?” Violanti asked the judge.

By precluding it from trial, that court is essentially saying “we can’t have any other evidence.”