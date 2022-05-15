FBI seeking photos and video from Tops Market shooting

The FBI is asking anyone who has photos or videos related to the mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday to submit them to a newly created website for that purpose.
People can upload photos, videos and tips to www.FBI.gov/Buffaloshooting.
Support Local Journalism
Stephen Belongia, the special agent in charge of the FBI Buffalo office, said Saturday's shooting that killed 10 people and left three people wounded was being treated as "both as a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism.”
It's being investigated by the FBI's counterterrorism unit, he said.
"We will not stop until every lead is investigated, every piece of evidence is analyzed, until we understand how and why this horrible tragedy and crime occurred," Belongia said at a news conference Saturday.