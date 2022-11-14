FBI offers reward, seeks public's help in identifying CompassCare arson suspects

The FBI's Buffalo Office on Monday announced a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who can help identify the two people responsible for the firebombing of an anti-abortion center in Eggertsville.

The FBI and Amherst police also released black-and-white video footage and images showing two suspects, and the vehicle they drove, taken from surveillance cameras at CompassCare, 1230 Eggert Road, in the early hours of June 7.

FBI team reschedules visit to aid probe into CompassCare arson, CEO says The FBI in Buffalo has declined comment on the investigation. CEO James Harden said he recently received a call informing him the visit is back on for Oct. 18.

The law-enforcement agencies have been investigating the incident since 2:45 that morning, when Amherst police received a 911 call about a fire at the center, where CompassCare provides free basic medical care and counseling to pregnant women to encourage them to seek other options beside abortion.

Officials previously said the culprits smashed windows and set fires in two different locations in the clinic building, which opened in 2019. No one was inside at the time, but two volunteer firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The words "Jane was here" were spray-painted on the side of the building. Jane's Revenge, branded as “an abortion terrorist group” by CompassCare, also claimed to be behind a fire set last month at an anti-abortion office in Madison, Wis.

Anti-abortion clinic targeted in suspected firebombing sues police for its surveillance video back "We have a right to our own evidence," CompassCare President and CEO James Harden told The Buffalo News. "We gave it to them in good faith, and we’re expecting to see it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Since the arson, CompassCare CEO James Harden and the organization's political allies have complained that the investigation wasn't a priority for the FBI.

Harden also has clashed with police and federal agents over access to the surveillance footage that CompassCare handed over to investigators immediately after the attack.

Investigators later showed the footage to CompassCare officials and, on Monday, released select images and video to the public.

The FBI identified the two as "Suspect 1" and "Suspect 2." Suspect 1 is listed as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, but otherwise isn't described. The grainy image shows this suspect apparently wearing a cap and a face mask, while the second suspect appears to wear a ski mask.

The FBI said it believes the pair drove a red or orange Dodge dart sedan made between 2013 and 2016.

The reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonists, who face up to 20 years in prison for setting a fire or using an explosive device to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce. The suspects also could be prosecuted for violating the 1994 Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which makes it a federal crime to use force to prevent women from receiving abortions or other reproductive health services, the FBI said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). People also can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Links to the wanted poster, video and photos are on fbi.gov.