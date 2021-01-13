FBI agents search home of Cheektowaga man who was inside Capitol

"I did nothing wrong," Harding told The News in an interview outside Buffalo City Court.

FBI questions organizers of Buffalo buses to Capitol rally that led to riot Rus and Jul Thompson, well-known right-wing activists, told The Buffalo News on Monday that agents discussed the deadly events in Washington during a two-hour session.

"We took the rest of the media equipment that was there. We put it into a pile. That was a symbolic gesture. Nothing burned. It was metal. It was far from any structure. It was nowhere near the Capitol building. It was nowhere near a tree. It wasn't even on grass that could be lit on fire. There was a plastic bag. I had a Bic lighter and that was it. It was symbolism," Harding told The News.

Harding said he personally contacted the FBI on Friday after several people suggested on social media that he should be arrested.

Harding said Friday he was aware he could be arrested.

"If I'm arrested, it is what it is. I'm not afraid of what I did. I didn't wear a mask for a reason. I knew cameras were on the entire time," Harding said.

FBI in Washington said Tuesday that they've opened investigations into more than 160 people related to the breach at the Capitol and have released dozens of photos of people seen inside the Capitol during the incident.

The FBI asked the public's help in identifying people who unlawfully entered the Capitol and for any witnesses to illegal violent acts at the Capitol or in the area to call the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips. The agency said information, photos or videos that could be relevant can be submitted at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Maki Becker

