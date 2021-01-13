FBI agents search home of Cheektowaga man who was inside Capitol

FBI agents searched the Cheektowaga home Wednesday of a man who admitted to The Buffalo News that he had gone inside the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection and was also captured on video inside an office at the Capitol, an FBI spokeswoman confirmed.
However, no arrests had been made and no one was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, said Maureen Dempsey, a spokeswoman with the FBI Buffalo office. She said agents were conducting "court-authorized activity." The search was first reported by WGRZ.
Tuesday night, the FBI released a photo of Pete Harding inside the Capitol building. His photo, a screen grab of the video that shows him inside a Capitol office, was among 10 new photos of people about whom the FBI was "seeking information" in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection that left five people, including a police officer, dead.
Harding spoke with The News on Friday and said that he went into the Capitol building for about 40 minutes to "chronicle and document" the events that were unfolding and that he did not cause any damage inside the building or hurt anybody. He also admitted that he had helped pile cameras, tripods and other equipment abandoned by reporters outside the Capitol and used a lighter to set fire to a plastic bag on the pile. The incident with the media equipment was captured on multiple photos and videos.
"I did nothing wrong," Harding told The News in an interview outside Buffalo City Court.
Rus and Jul Thompson, well-known right-wing activists, told The Buffalo News on Monday that agents discussed the deadly events in Washington during a two-hour session.
Support Local Journalism
"We took the rest of the media equipment that was there. We put it into a pile. That was a symbolic gesture. Nothing burned. It was metal. It was far from any structure. It was nowhere near the Capitol building. It was nowhere near a tree. It wasn't even on grass that could be lit on fire. There was a plastic bag. I had a Bic lighter and that was it. It was symbolism," Harding told The News.
Harding said he personally contacted the FBI on Friday after several people suggested on social media that he should be arrested.
Harding said Friday he was aware he could be arrested.
"If I'm arrested, it is what it is. I'm not afraid of what I did. I didn't wear a mask for a reason. I knew cameras were on the entire time," Harding said.
FBI in Washington said Tuesday that they've opened investigations into more than 160 people related to the breach at the Capitol and have released dozens of photos of people seen inside the Capitol during the incident.
The FBI asked the public's help in identifying people who unlawfully entered the Capitol and for any witnesses to illegal violent acts at the Capitol or in the area to call the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips. The agency said information, photos or videos that could be relevant can be submitted at fbi.gov/USCapitol.
Maki Becker