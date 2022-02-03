Father and son from WNY plead guilty to Capitol riot charge: 'He wishes he had never gone'

The two are among the approximately 640 defendants who were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, according to U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington. The Sywaks were not among the more than 225 defendants charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees, including more than 75 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to a police officer. Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted Jan. 6 at the Capitol.

The Sywaks traveled together by car to Washington to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally, arriving at around 1 p.m. They missed then-President Trump's speech, so they went to the Capitol grounds, according to their plea documents.

At 2:18 p.m., five minutes after rioters first breached the Capitol through the Senate wing door, the Sywaks entered the Capitol and then made their way toward the crypt, a vaulted large circular room beneath the rotunda.

Soon the two were separated.