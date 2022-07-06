 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fatal shooting reported in Sinclairville

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A man was fatally shot on Tuesday in the Village of Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The name of the male victim was not released. Deputies located him at about 7:36 p.m. on Reed Street, after which the victim was transported by ambulance to UPMC Chautauqua where he died.

The shooting does not appear to be a random act, according to the Sheriff's Office, which was assisted by the New York State Police and Sinclairville Fire Department.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron subvariants dominate U.S. covid-19 infections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News