Fatal shooting reported in Sinclairville

A man was fatally shot on Tuesday in the Village of Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
The name of the male victim was not released. Deputies located him at about 7:36 p.m. on Reed Street, after which the victim was transported by ambulance to UPMC Chautauqua where he died.
The shooting does not appear to be a random act, according to the Sheriff's Office, which was assisted by the New York State Police and Sinclairville Fire Department.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.