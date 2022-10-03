Fatal shooting of two brings new scrutiny to Tonawanda apartments

A shooting in late August that left two dead and a third victim badly wounded has brought fresh scrutiny to a row of apartment buildings located along the Town of Tonawanda's border with Buffalo.

Neighbors for years have complained about quality-of-life issues at many of the buildings on this half-mile stretch of Kenmore Avenue.

They say the units are falling into disrepair and are sources of regular public nuisance and public safety problems.

The Aug. 28 triple shooting in a basement apartment on Parker Boulevard has become a flashpoint for residents of nearby side streets. A recent community meeting drew more than 75 neighbors who pressed town officials over two hours to address code violations and police calls at the apartments.

The buildings' owner, Frank Juliano, conceded he fell behind on maintenance but said he and his workers are finally getting caught up. And, he said, rules intended to prevent renters from losing their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic meant tenants didn't have to pay their rent and made it impossible to kick out the worst troublemakers.

"It seems every step of the way I have my hands tied," he said.

Data obtained by The Buffalo News show the buildings generate far more police calls than neighboring apartments owned by other landlords. One address saw 100 emergency calls over the last two years, police records show.

Neighbors say the town hasn't done enough to respond to violations at the buildings. They want officials to levy more fines and crack down on problem tenants.

"I don't know what the town or what the police can do but it's hard to believe that there's nothing they can do," said Marilyn Sozanski, who with her husband, John, has lived two doors away for decades.

Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said Juliano has evaded consequences for prior problems but vowed the town will take stronger action now.

"He's got to be a better neighbor," Emminger said.

'Nothing has improved'

The brick, Tudor-style apartment buildings run along a section of Kenmore Avenue between St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and Englewood Avenue in the town. The structures dating back to the 1940s are solidly built but now show their age.

The Sozanskis moved into their home on St. Johns Avenue in 1988.

The Sozanskis say police have arrested tenants for possession of drugs and weapons, fights have spilled out down the block, garbage has overflowed onto adjoining properties and the garages behind the apartment buildings have sagged.

"Nothing has improved," Marilyn Sozanski said. "In fact, it's probably gotten worse."

Earlier this summer, Bob Priore, who lives on Byron, brought up the issue at a Tonawanda Town Board meeting.

"It's an eyesore to our community," Priore said. "Broken windows. Broken shutters. Trash that sits in the alleyways to the point where my neighbor across the street can't sit on his side porch because it stinks."

Priore said police often respond to calls at this and other buildings with four or five patrol cars, tying up town law-enforcement resources, and he prodded Tonawanda officials to hold the landlord accountable.

"He's got to do better," Emminger replied that night.

Landlord cites pandemic

Records obtained from town police show the apartment buildings along Kenmore Avenue generated 948 emergency calls and complaints between September 2020 and September 2022 from 50 individual addresses, each representing between five and 10 rental units.

By far the highest volume of calls came from the buildings owned by Juliano. Those addresses produced 850 calls, or an average of 32.7 per address, over the two-year period, a Buffalo News analysis found.

In comparison, the buildings owned by other landlords generated 98 calls over the same period, or an average of 4.1 for each of 24 addresses.

The 10 apartment units in one address, 8 Byron Ave., on their own generated 100 calls in that two-year time frame, the highest of any address. The calls covered disturbances, requests for assistance or help with unwelcome guests, larcenies, medical emergencies, domestic disputes and other concerns.

In an interview, Juliano said he has tried to keep up the properties over the years. He said his issues with the apartments began shortly after he purchased them when the town imposed a two-tiered property tax system, one for homestead properties – owner-occupied residences – and one for commercial properties that include multifamily apartment buildings.

Juliano said his property taxes almost doubled, making the apartments less attractive as investment properties and leaving less money to spend on improvements and maintenance.

Juliano said he ran into particular difficulty during Covid-19. He said several employees responsible for property maintenance quit and several dozen tenants stopped paying their rent because new rules put a halt to eviction proceedings for nearly two years.

He said he's been able to hire some additional workers and, over the past couple of months, they have started basic rehabilitation of the buildings, including painting shutters and other exterior features.

"We're catching up on things," Juliano said.

Since the eviction moratorium was lifted in January, Juliano said he's started proceedings to force out 30 or 40 of the tenants living in his 148 units along Kenmore Avenue – primarily those who stopped paying rent or otherwise violated their leases – and he has between five and 10 cases left to finish.

The evictions now proceed through virtual hearings in Buffalo's Housing Court and move at a deliberate pace, Juliano said.

"The eviction process is crazy," he said.

A shooting motive

One tenant Juliano was in the process of evicting was Antoyn Williams, who lived in a basement unit at 703 Parker Blvd.

Around 9:40 p.m. Aug. 28, someone entered Williams' apartment and fired numerous shots from an illegal gun, killing Williams and Kristina Perez from Cattaraugus County and badly injuring a third person, police reported. Jamire Woods, an 18-year-old Buffalo resident known as "Jaja," has been indicted on charges including second-degree murder for the shooting.

Police and prosecutors have not commented on a motive. Juliano said a Williams relative told him the gunman was the son of Williams' ex-girlfriend and the third shooting victim was Williams' brother.

Juliano said he had been in the unit just two days before to fix a broken lock and had met Perez, who had recently started dating Williams. He said the violence was troubling.

The killings set off a new round of criticism from neighbors and prompted some to call a community meeting. About 75 people attended the at-times-tense session at a pavilion near Lincoln Park.

Town vows crackdown

Organizer Jamie Parker Cohen put together a PowerPoint presentation and reviewed a series of steps the town could take to force improvements to the properties.

For example, she said, she pointed to a public nuisance law, passed elsewhere, with a provision requiring immediate termination of a tenant's lease if residents or their guests commit a crime.

“That’s what’s important here,” said Parker Cohen. “A lot of times it’s the guests we’re having concern about – the guests of an apartment complex are arrested on drugs or violence-related offenses.”

Parker Cohen also pushed a law allowing fines of $150 every time a neighbor lodges a public nuisance complaint and she urged criminal background checks for prospective tenants. Juliano has said he screens would-be tenants but he must have a legitimate reason to reject them or he can be accused of discrimination.

Other residents proposed creating a town Housing Court or installing blue-light cameras along Kenmore Avenue.

Some attendees said they are not optimistic anything will change and they felt Emminger and town officials were, at times, dismissive of their ideas. They have a Facebook page, South Tonawanda Neighborhood Coalition, where they continue the conversation around the Juliano buildings.

Emminger said he met with Juliano on Friday and emphasized the need to proactively fix issues at the properties.

He said building inspectors are, among other areas of concern, examining the structural integrity of the garages at the apartments and will order demolitions if justified. The inspectors will meet with Juliano this week and, Emminger said, he will tour the properties with neighbors in early November.

"I told him we're not going away," Emminger said following Friday's meeting.

Juliano, for his part, said he's aware of his responsibilities.