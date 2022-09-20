 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal Jefferson Avenue shooting Buffalo's third homicide in four days

Buffalo police found a 34-year-old man fatally shot inside a Jefferson Avenue apartment Tuesday morning, the third reported homicide in the city in the last four days.

Officers responded to a call on Jefferson, between Broadway and William Street, shortly before 5:30 a.m., police said.

The victim, a city resident whose name was not released, was found deceased, according to police.

Police ask anyone who may have information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

On Saturday night, Nicholas Grazes, 29, was fatally beaten with a metal pipe on Berkshire Avenue, police said. Abouycea D. Thornton, 30, the ex-boyfriend of Grazes' girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Sunday night, a 66-year-old man was fatally shot on Elsie Place.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

