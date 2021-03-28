 Skip to main content
Fatal fire victim was Niagara University club hockey player
A Niagara University student was identified as the victim of a fatal fire early Saturday morning that destroyed a Wyoming Avenue house, Niagara Falls police said Sunday.

Niagara Falls firefighters found the body of Patrick Romano inside the house. 

In a letter Sunday to the Niagara University Community, university president James J. Maher said Romano was a junior in the sport and recreation management program and a player on the Purple Eagles club hockey team. Maher noted that Romano had been heavily involved with production and streaming of sports with ESPN.

Maher said that prayer for Romano would be offered during Palm Sunday Mass at 7 p.m. Sunday in NU’s Alumni Chapel. It will be streamed live on Facebook at facebook.com/NUMinistry

A tribute to him posted to Twitter by the NU hockey team indicated that he was 23. The North American Hockey League website noted that he was a native of Toms River, N.J., and had played junior hockey for two seasons as a defenseman with the Lewiston/Auburn Nordiques before committing to play for Niagara in 2018.

Niagara Falls firefighters responding to the blaze at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday reported that the single-family home was totally ablaze, with flames shooting from the roof when they arrived.

Heavy fire prevented crews from entering the building immediately, according to fire officials. Romano was found after they were able to go inside.

The fire remains under investigation.

Maki Becker

