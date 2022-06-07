Fatal dose of fentanyl sends Buffalo man to prison for 30 years

A Buffalo man who was found guilty of providing a woman with a fatal dose of fentanyl has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.
U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara imposed the sentence on Jawayne Watkins, 33, also known as “Weezy,” after a federal jury convicted him of distributing heroin and 4-fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl, causing a death, along with conspiracy and other drug distribution charges.
Prosecutors said undercover agents made two purchases of heroin and 4-fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl, a rare and very dangerous variant of fentanyl, from Watkins in November 2017 shortly before a woman who had acquired the drugs from him died after taking them.
Ross noted that at the time of his arrest in 2017, Watkins was on parole and living in a halfway house.