Family says Buffalo woman was victim of abuse before she killed boyfriend

Three relatives of a Buffalo woman awaiting sentencing for fatally stabbing her boyfriend in 2019 told a judge Monday she had been the victim of physical abuse from both an ex-boyfriend and the man she killed.
The abuse included the ex-boyfriend "flinging her from wall to wall" during one episode, according to a cousin of Nateonna Roland.
In another situation, Roland was grabbed by her hair and dragged up stairs "like she was a dog."
The testimony given Monday morning, and that to be delivered in coming days, would "absolutely" show Roland is a survivor of domestic violence, said Jessica Kulpit, Roland's attorney.
In February 2020, Roland pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the July 24, 2019, killing of her boyfriend, Brendan Benjamin, 21. The slaying happened in a residence on East Eagle Street.
Benjamin died as the result of a single stab wound inflicted in connection with a disagreement over a license plate, Kulpit said.
Roland, 25, pleaded guilty after State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller committed to sentencing her to no more than 10 years in prison and five years on parole. The change in plea also was based on Boller granting a presentencing hearing, Kulpit said, in which she would be allowed to argue that Roland was a victim of domestic violence.
If proven, the court would be required to issue a lesser sentence, she said.
Monday's testimony kicked off the hearing, permitted under a recent change in state law known as the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, which went into effect in May 2019.
While there are elements of Roland's life that may not reflect well on her, she still was a victim of domestic violence, her attorney argued.
"I'm not going to sit here and tell you Nateonna's perfect," Kulpit told the judge as the hearing began.
Roland, who has been incarcerated for more than two years, turned herself in to Buffalo police after the killing and "has accepted responsibility" for what happened, Kulpit said.
In addition to the homicide, Roland was indicted by an Erie County grand jury in June on a felony charge of assaulting a jail deputy, according to court records.
One of Roland's two children was temporarily removed from her custody, Roland's family members testified on cross-examination. Her mother also called police on her daughter numerous times, they testified.
But the violence she faced was real, family members said.
An ex-boyfriend of Roland, after she had just undergone a medical procedure, repeatedly threw her up against a wall inside a home on Best Street, said Dajah Williams, Roland's cousin.
Tossing her around by her arms, the ex-boyfriend also hit her in her stomach, ribs and legs, Williams testified.
"There was an actual hole in the wall after that," she said.
On another occasion, she saw the ex-boyfriend standing over Roland and choking her on a bed, Williams told the court.
She said things between Benjamin and Roland "didn't get bad until after Brendan lost his job" and money "became a problem."
Another violent incident followed an accident in which an infant child of Roland's fell out of a high chair. Benjamin attempted to get in a car and drive away from the home, but Roland followed him to the vehicle.
At one point, Benjamin pushed Roland's face backward, and then he got out of the car. That's when he dragged her inside by her hair "like she was a dog," Williams said.
Roland also grew up in a household where "whuppings" or "spankings" were normal, both Roland's sister, 20-year-old Makaela Davis, and Williams testified.
As a young child, Roland suffered significant burns to the left side of her body when she had hot water poured over her, said her aunt, Catherine Johnson Peoples.
Other kids used to bully her because of the scars from the burns, Johnson Peoples said.
"They used to call her a monster," she said.
Roland's biological father died when she was 5, her aunt said.
Johnson Peoples described the relationship between Roland and her ex-boyfriend as "toxic," and said her niece would regularly call her and tell her about instances in which he physically abused her.
Prosecutors argued Roland had been an aggressor in some situations.
On cross-examination, prosecutors asked Johnson Peoples if family members ever referred to Roland as "firecracker."
"Not to me," the aunt answered.
The assault case against Roland stems from an alleged incident in the Erie County Holding Center in January. While being held and escorted to a new housing area, Roland allegedly resisted and dropped her body to the floor, which caused an injury to a deputy's shoulder, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
...
Where to turn for help
The Family Justice Center is a one-stop center for victims and their families to safely escape abuse. Call 558-7233 or go to fjcsafe.org.
Child and Family Services operates a 24/7 domestic violence hotline: 862-HELP. For help finding shelter, call 884-6000.
For information about Child and Family Services' Haven House, go to cfsbny.org/programs/haven-house/.