Family says Buffalo woman was victim of abuse before she killed boyfriend

Tossing her around by her arms, the ex-boyfriend also hit her in her stomach, ribs and legs, Williams testified.

"There was an actual hole in the wall after that," she said.

On another occasion, she saw the ex-boyfriend standing over Roland and choking her on a bed, Williams told the court.

She said things between Benjamin and Roland "didn't get bad until after Brendan lost his job" and money "became a problem."

Another violent incident followed an accident in which an infant child of Roland's fell out of a high chair. Benjamin attempted to get in a car and drive away from the home, but Roland followed him to the vehicle.

At one point, Benjamin pushed Roland's face backward, and then he got out of the car. That's when he dragged her inside by her hair "like she was a dog," Williams said.

Roland also grew up in a household where "whuppings" or "spankings" were normal, both Roland's sister, 20-year-old Makaela Davis, and Williams testified.

As a young child, Roland suffered significant burns to the left side of her body when she had hot water poured over her, said her aunt, Catherine Johnson Peoples.