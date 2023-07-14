An 8-year-old boy who was hit by a train last month has lost his leg and remains hospitalized, his sister said.

Now, Estheri Iradukunda has started a Gofundme.com campaign to try to raise money for her family as they cope with her brother's devastating injuries. She is trying to raise $30,000. The campaign had raised over $6,400 by Friday morning.

Aron Nsengiyuvna, her little brother, was injured June 28 on the railroad tracks off of Wick Street in the Broadway-Bailey section, the sister said.

It is located west of a CSX Transportation Frontier Yard.

CSX said in a statement that, the incident took place "within yard limits." A CSX train "encountered a male child trespassing on the tracks," the railroad said.

The statement said the child was transported to the hospital for treatment.

"This is an unfortunate reminder of the dangers of trespassing on railroad property. CSX appreciates the swift actions of local first responders," CSX said in the statement.

The incident remains under investigation, CSX said. CSX has its own police department.

Iradukunda described what happened to her brother.

She and her family are resettled refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We have been living in the United States for a little bit of time now and are trying our best to make a way. We are hardworking, diligent, kind and God-fearing people," the sister wrote in the Gofundme.com post.

Aron was playing outside with some other children when he was hit by the train.

Everyone had been outside just before the incident, she said. They came inside and realized Aron was not there.

"I heard screaming," she said in an interview.

They ran outside and found Aron lying face up by the train tracks, his body torn up. His right leg and stomach area were horribly injured. No one saw him getting hit by the train.

Iradukunda scooped her brother up in her arms and carried him to their front yard. She called 911.

Her mother put her scarf over Aron's torso and then fainted.

"She had never seen her child like that," Iradukunda said.

Police, firefighters and EMTs arrived moments later and took Aron to Oishei Children's Hospital. The family followed behind and Iradukunda acted as a translator for her parents.

Aron has remained hospitalized since.

His sister said his leg had to be amputated but his condition has stabilized. When he is healed, he will learn how to walk with a prosthetic.

Their street ends at the the tracks and is easily accessible by foot or car. She pointed out there are no barriers or signs about the railroad tracks.

She also said that her parents were in a serious car accident last fall and both have injuries that have left them unable to work full time.

"We are getting by with the help of our community but this phase of our journey will require many hands. The funds will go toward his procedure(s) and the recovery that will follow," she wrote on her page.