Cheektowaga police and the family of a 24-year-old man who was shot to death outside Genesee Street bar-restaurant more than a month ago are seeking the public's help in bringing his killer to justice.

DeAngelo Williams of Buffalo was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking of lot of 33 Speakeasy Grill, 3455 Genesee St., in the early morning hours of Feb. 22. Police were investigating a report of a fight involving 20 people and possible gunshots. With new leads in the investigation waning, police are hoping for more help from witnesses.

"We're at the point in this investigation where we're making a plea to the public, to the community, to come forward and help us with some information," Police Chief Brian Gould said Thursday at a news conference in police headquarters, where he was joined by members of Williams' family and local clergy.

"What we've learned so far is that there were a group of people inside the bar, many people inside the bar. Some of them ended up outside. There was an altercation outside. We believe, at this point, that the victim was trying to break up the fight, trying to stop the fight, when the gunshots happened," Gould said.

Weslyn Ward of Orchard Park said she was not surprised to learn that her brother was trying to keep the peace in the midst of an altercation.

"He wouldn't allow anyone to harm anyone. So that's not shocking for him to step in the middle and play peacemaker. And I'm very proud of heroism. He absolutely would stand up in that manner. He would never do any wrong by anyone, which is why we can't understand the insensitive nature of the person that took his life from us," Ward said.

She described her brother as having been "the life of the party," but who also was shy and laid back, and enjoyed being around family and friends.

"He's a party guy, always seen dressing fly. He had sayings. He was always in motion, so to speak. It's hard doing things without him now, knowing that there will never be another celebration to which our brother can attend," said Ward.

She also pleaded for the public's assistance in solving her brother's homicide.

"We would just like some closure. And we would provide assistance. Our family would do the same for any other family. So we just ask you to keep us in your prayers, keep us in your thoughts and please share what you know. Thank you," Ward added.

Gould said police have identified numerous people who were inside the bar at the time of the shooting, and spoken to numerous witnesses. However, witnesses' cooperation with the police has started to wane, he said.

"We're not getting the cooperation that we would like on this case. We know that, you know, there are some issues in the community as far as speaking with the police," Gould said.

He encouraged reticent witnesses to the shooting to visit the Cheektowaga Police Department website, cpdny.org, and click on the TIP411 link to leave an anonymous tip.