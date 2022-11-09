Family of stolen Kia crash victim to file lawsuit against automaker

The family of one of the teenage passengers killed in the crash of a stolen Kia Sportage last month plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Kia America, the family's attorney told The Buffalo News.

The lawsuit, when filed in federal court in Buffalo, will accuse the automaker of failing to recall vehicles that are being targeted for theft as part of a social media challenge and failing to alert the owners of Kias built without engine immobilizers about the widespread thefts.

'This whole situation has been a nightmare': Victims of stolen Kias share their tales The Oct. 24 crash on the Kensington Expressway involving a stolen Kia Sportage in which four teens were killed was shocking because of the number of deaths, but the events that led to it are familiar. Law enforcement officials say it was just a matter of time before the dangerous trend of stealing Kias and Hyundais resulted in tragedy in Buffalo.

The parents of Kevin Payne, 16, retained attorney Jonathan Michaels of Southern California-based MLG Attorneys at Law, who filed a class-action lawsuit in September against Kia America and Hyundai that could impact 10 million vehicles.

On the morning of Oct. 24, a stolen Kia Sportage crashed at the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway from the inbound Kensington Expressway in Buffalo, ejecting all five passengers. Four teens – Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17; Ahjanae Harper, 14; and Payne; all of Buffalo – were killed. A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized. The 16-year-old driver has been charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property and felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, but authorities have indicated that additional charges may be forthcoming against him.

Buffalo authorities believe the car was stolen as part of the Kia challenge, a nationwide trend spread through TikTok and other social media apps. Kias made between 2010 and 2021 and Hyundais between 2015 and 2021 don't have engine immobilizers. Thieves have discovered the vehicles are especially easy to steal – with little more than a screwdriver and a USB cord.

"When I heard that this happened, honestly, my heart sank. It really did," Michaels said in a phone interview about the quadruple fatal crash.

"We've been pretty vocal about this whole thing for the last couple of months," Michaels said.

The law firm has not only filed the class-action suit but also has publicly urged California Gov. Gavin Newsom to take legal action against Kia and Hyundai.

"We've been everywhere urging Kia and Hyundai to issue a recall. This is really dangerous stuff. You have working class folks, good citizens who are having their cars stolen," Michaels said.

"Then there's other side," he said.

Kia and Hyundai are well aware that their cars are being stolen by young people, many of them under the age of 18, and that the automakers aren't doing anything to stop it, the lawyer said.

"I get it. I'm all about personal responsibility," he said. "But what happened in Buffalo wasn't a situation where "they just went and stole a car and got hurt in the act of stealing it," he said.

Thousands of youth across the country are known to have stolen the vulnerable vehicles and continue to do so, Michaels said.

Not fixing the vehicles or at least alerting vehicle owners about their susceptibility is akin to leaving a construction site wide open.

"You have a responsibility to not let them get in, if it's foreseeable," Michaels said.

Michaels wants the automakers to consider recalling the vehicles to install engine immobilizers. He acknowledges that would be enormously expensive. As many as 10 million vehicles may qualify and the work is estimated to cost about $500 each. The dealerships could also contact the vehicle owners and offer them free steering wheel locks. Or at the very least, they should send letters to the vehicle owners to tell them about how vulnerable their cars are to thefts.

Kia America said in a statement last month after the Buffalo crash that it was aware of the trend and that "in many cases, the vehicles are stolen solely for the purpose of operating in a reckless and dangerous manner."

The automaker said it has "pledged to work closely with local law enforcement in their fight by providing, at no cost, steering wheel locks as an optional safeguard."

The automaker pointed out that all of its vehicles "fully meet or exceed all Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards" and that all 2022 Kias are equipped with "smart key technology."

Michaels said he hopes something is done soon, adding the automaker "cannot sit on the sidelines and watch this happen."

"What makes me concerned is I don't think this will be the last," he said.