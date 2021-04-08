Family of slain 20-year-old Buffalo man searching for answers

On the night of March 29, a 20-year-old Buffalo man who dreamed of growing a local touch football league for young adults was gunned down on C Street, near Fillmore Avenue.

His killer has not been caught.

The family of Trenten Jacob Sink is asking the public's help in finding whoever shot him. They also want people to remember him as more than a victim of a homicide.

"He deserves to be known as not just another young kid that was out running the streets who got shot. He's more than that," said his uncle Ron Rowles, who spoke to The Buffalo News.

Sink grew up in Newfane and graduated from Barker High School where he played football, his uncle said.

He went on to play semi-pro football with the Lockport Wildcats and was going to start school at Erie Community College and play for that team when the pandemic began and derailed those plans, Rowles said.

He had recently started a touch football league for teens and adults. He had his own team called the New York Lightning. He was hoping to keep growing the league.

"He always had a love of football," Rowles said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The sport helped him cope with bouts of depression and other health problems, Rowles said.