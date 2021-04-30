Family of missing Buffalo State student demanding more answers

The family of SUNY Buffalo State College student missing since April 24 demanded to know why more isn't being done to find the young woman at a news conference on the campus with College President Katherine Conway-Turner and Chief of University Police Peter Carey.

Saniyya Dennis, 19, who is originally from the Bronx, is a sophomore at Buffalo State where she is studying mechanical engineering.

+2 Public's help sought in finding missing SUNY Buffalo State student "The more we let people know, they can be on the lookout. Let me know or let the police know," Saniyya Dennis' mother Latisha Dennis said.

Surveillance cameras in an elevator in her dorm and then just outside her dorm show her leaving and heading toward Elmwood Avenue just after 11 p.m., Carey told reporters at a news conference Friday.

Police also located a ping on her cellphone at 1:23 a.m. Sunday in the area of Goat Island in Niagara Falls State Park.

"We haven't had any information in six days. Not one sighting. No electronic communication, no financial activity, no communication with any family," Carey said.

Conway-Turner listed all of the police agencies that are assisting the college police department with the investigation, from the Buffalo Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff's Office to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police, the State Police and the State Parks Police.