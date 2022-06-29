Family of man who was fatally shot on Sunday in South Buffalo seeks answers

The family of 24-year-old Morrell T. Buster III is seeking answers in his fatal shooting Sunday as he walked to the store on Spaulding Street.

A march was held Wednesday near his sister's house on the street where Buster died in South Buffalo. It was led by Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries, who said that Buster was ambushed by a perpetrator who jumped out of a vehicle and fired several shots at Buster, who, Newkirk said, was struck in the neck and chest.

"He then tried to retreat and come back to his sister's house when he collapsed," Newkirk said.

Buffalo police released few details about the shooting Sunday, noting only the age of the victim, that he died at the scene and the time the homicide is alleged to have occurred, 12:30 a.m.

Newkirk said the attack was observed by some neighbors and captured on surveillance video. He and a cousin of Buster said the alleged perpetrator lives on Spaulding Street where Buster was shot, but that a suspect has not yet been apprehended in connection with the homicide.

"We're urging him to turn himself in," Newkirk said of the alleged perpetrator.

"Until he turns himself in or the police apprehend him, there's no justice, there's no peace," Newkirk added.

Leah Angel Daniel, a cousin of Buster, said the family is at a loss to explain a motive for the shooting. She said her cousin did not know the alleged perpetrator.

"The family is in shock. We just never expected that when you're walking to store for something tragic like this to happen," Daniel said.

"There's that question of why? Why did this happen? Why him, in general? So, I just think, again, it's traumatic. Everybody is in shock. They just don't know what to do from this point forward, especially with the suspect living on the same street," Daniel said.

Newkirk said Buster is from a close-knit family.

"He was a good kid. He went to McKinley High School. He wasn't in the streets," said Newkirk

He added that Buster was the father of a 5-year-old son.

In addition to his son, Buster is survived by his parents and three sisters.

