Family frustrated by lack of arrest in October slaying of Buffalo State student, 19, on UB North Campus

Family and friends of Tyler X. Lewis, the SUNY Buffalo State student who was fatally stabbed in October on the University at Buffalo North Campus, are growing frustrated with an investigation that so far hasn't led to an arrest.

Roquishia Lewis went to the UB North Campus earlier this week with friends of her son and local activists to bring renewed attention to the 19-year-old's killing and to put pressure on police and prosecutors to wrap up their 3-month-old investigation. They've also set up a tip line and offered a reward.

And she and Terence Lewis, Tyler Lewis' father, recently sued Buffalo State and UB for failing to ensure the safety of their only child.

"If it was a priority, I wouldn't have had to go to Buffalo this weekend to hand out flyers. And if it was a priority, then half of the students I spoke with would have known about the stabbing, the murder, of my child on their campus," Roquishia Lewis said in an interview Tuesday. "It doesn't make sense. Everyone should know about this."

The Erie County District Attorney's Office has declined to comment on the case. UB Police Chief Chris Bartolomei on Monday said the probe is nearing an end but he did not provide details on what his detectives have learned so far.

"University Police is moving into the final stages of our comprehensive investigation and expect the district attorney will take action on the case in the very near future," Bartolomei wrote in a statement.

Tyler Lewis was a sophomore from Long Island majoring in pre-business administration at Buffalo State. He was killed just before 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 outside a freshman dorm in the Ellicott Complex's Richmond Quad on the UB North Campus in Amherst, the university said at the time.

Police responded to a report of a person with a chest wound, and Lewis was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center.

UB police one day later said they had a "person of interest" in Lewis' killing. He was described as a white man, between 19 and 22 years old and roughly 5-feet, 5-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall.

He had light brown hair and a medium build, and was wearing a mustard-colored shirt covered in blood, according to the university.

He had "significant facial injuries," the university said, and left the area in a black, four-door sedan.

In an early statement on the attack, Bartolomei said it "does not appear to be a random act of violence, but rather a targeted incident between known individuals."

In the 3½ months that have followed, police have offered few new details to the family.

"They just feel like they're being left in the dark. They feel like there's not enough communication," said Jillian Hanesworth, a community activist who has worked with the Lewises since November to bring attention to Tyler Lewis' death.

The Lewis family has done what it can to keep the case in the public eye. They have Facebook and Instagram pages and a Twitter account dedicated to "justice4tylerlewis."

Earlier this month, Roquishia and Terence Lewis sued UB and Buffalo State in the state Court of Claims in connection with their son's killing.

"The universities failed to properly vet students prior to admission and admitted students known to have a violent history, thereby failing to provide a safe environment for Tyler Xavier Lewis," the Lewises argue in their claim.

This exposed their son to "a dangerous environment where he was likely to be seriously injured or killed," they wrote.

Buffalo State officials did not directly address the claims in the lawsuit.

"We understand the Lewis family’s unwavering commitment to search for answers. My heart goes out to the family, and our thoughts and prayers remain with them during this extremely difficult time," Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner said in a statement.

A UB spokesman said the university couldn't comment on pending litigation. "However," John DellaContrada said in an email, "specifically in response to the implication made in the lawsuit that the attacker(s) is a UB student, that claim is not supported by the evidence gathered in the case."

Roquishia Lewis said she doesn't understand why UB police haven't made an arrest when it's apparent they know who was with her son at the time he was killed. She said a group of "so-called" friends of Tyler Lewis' lured him to the North Campus and she's frustrated that, she understands, the group is not cooperating with investigators.

Bartolomei, in his latest statement, said UB police can't release information on an active investigation without approval from the District Attorney's Office.

Kait Munro, a spokeswoman for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, declined to comment.

On Sunday and Monday, Roquishia Lewis and other supporters gathered at UB near the site of her son's death to hand out flyers and spread the word about what happened to him. The flyers publicized a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing.

Visit linktr.ee/justice4tylerlewis for more details. Anyone with information is asked to call or text 716-226-6336.

"I have to come out there and relive this whole nightmare all over again," Roquishia Lewis said. "Stand where my son was murdered and hand out flyers. Offer my own reward money and set up a tip line. Obtain a lawyer and a private investigator. This sounds like I'm a detective at this point."

She was asked how she would react if, in the end, no one is charged with murder in her son's death.

"I don't know. I don't think I will survive that," she said. "I'm hanging on to a thread right now. Tyler is all that I have. He was my past, my present, my future."