Family, friends and fellow state troopers prepare to say goodbye to Joseph Gallagher

Doctors told the family that Gallagher had suffered a severe traumatic brain injury. It wasn't clear if he would survive. His brother administered the Catholic sacrament, the anointing of the sick.

After several months at the hospital, Gallagher was transferred to the Kessler Rehabilitation Center in West Orange, N.J., for specialized treatment of his brain injury. He later came back to Long Island to stay in nursing facilities closer to his home.

He wasn't paralyzed. He could move his arms and legs somewhat. But it took a tremendous amount of effort.

He also couldn't speak.

"The wiring had been damaged between his brain and muscles," his brother said.

The doctor would ask him to try to move his arm. "There could be 15, 20, 30 seconds before there was any slight movement," his brother said. "There was a delayed reaction."

The doctors – and Gallagher's family – believed that while he couldn't talk, he did seem to understand what was going on and it was frustrating for him to not be able to communicate that.