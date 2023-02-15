Families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue have their chance to tell the court today about their loved ones, and how the hate crime May 14 affected their lives.
The shooter, Payton Gendron, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, after pleading guilty in November to domestic terrorism motivated by hate.
More than a dozen people are expected to address the court today, facing the man who took the lives of Celestine Chaney, Roberta A. Drury, Andre Mackniel, Katherine Massey, Margus D. Morrison, Heyward Patterson, Aaron Salter Jr., Geraldine Talley, Ruth Whitfield and Pearl Young, and injured three others.
Gendron also is expected to apologize before he is sentenced.
There is very heavy security around the courthouse today, with a second layer of screening for those entering the courtroom of Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan. A large media presence is in Buffalo, with representatives of New York Times, Reuters, CBS, CNN, AP and NPR attending.
Kimberly Salter, the wife of Aaron Salter, was the first family member to address the court.
"We wear red and black – red for the blood that he shed for his family and his community, and black because we are still grieving," she said.
