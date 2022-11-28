Families of Buffalo mass shooting victims say the racism that drove killer must be stamped out

They knew he was guilty.

There was no question about who had killed their loved ones, how he had done it and why he had done it.

Gunman charged in Buffalo mass shooting pleads guilty to 15 counts The self-proclaimed white supremacist who meticulously planned and then carried out the mass murder of 10 Black people at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue pleaded guilty Monday morning to 15 charges against him, guaranteeing he will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Still, as families of the victims of the May 14 massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue sat in the small cramped courtroom on the third floor of the Erie County Courthouse, they felt rage and disgust toward Payton Gendron as he pleaded guilty to killing 10 people and wounding three others – but also for the racism and hatred entrenched in America that allowed it to happen.

Several family members in court Monday morning were especially upset by how they saw Gendron was being treated during the hearing – like a child and not a man, although he is 19, and was 18 and legally an adult when he carried out his deadly rampage.

They pointed out that his hair was trimmed short. He was surrounded by heavily armed police officers. The judge asked him repeatedly about whether he had had enough time to talk to his parents about his decision to plead guilty. They questioned whether a young Black man would have been treated the same as the white man who killed their loved ones.

"We've got to park right here," said Pam Young, whose 77-year-old mother, Pearl Young, was fatally shot at the entrance to the supermarket. "Why is it that we change the narrative when it's a Black boy? Why is it that our Black boys, when they're 10 and 9 years old, they're they're called men, but he (Gendron) could be 19 and we consider him a boy still? No, there's a problem with that. We need to park here, America. We need to park here and ask ourselves, why are we doing the things?"

What happened in the aisles of a supermarket on Buffalo's East Side that Gendron selected for his attack because he knew it would be filled with Black people should make people take notice that racism is alive and real, Young said.

"Are you willing to park? Or are you going to go and drive, go to the next story, go to the next city? No, no, no. Park right here, in Buffalo," she implored the media and the public. "Ask yourself why it happened. Ask yourself, 'What kind of nation are we that this is allowed? Ask yourself why there are guns on the street that can take ... so many people's lives in two minutes and three seconds. Ten people killed, three of them injured. Ask ourselves why our politicians refuse to believe in white supremacy."

Young was among the family members represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Buffalo attorney Terry Connors who shared their thoughts after watching Gendron in court.

Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman, a Tops worker, was shot by Gendron but survived , said she has felt the need to be in the same space with the "terrorist" who tried to kill her son.

Seated in the front row of the gallery, she stared at Gendron through the hearing. The way he answered the judge's questions bothered her, and she couldn't help but see the ugliest parts of America embodied in him.

"His voice showed that, to me ... he didn't care," Everhart said. "He was just a robot. And, to me, America showed up in that terrorist. Because that is a part of America that Black people see every day."

Mark Talley, whose mother, Geraldine Talley, was murdered in the aisles of Tops, where she had gone to shop, recalled how just days after the massacre, he spoke at a news conference with Crump and said he wouldn't be surprised if there was another mass shooting. In fact, 10 days after the Buffalo shooting, there was a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. There have been far too many since, he said – including at a parade outside Chicago, at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, and at a Walmart in Virginia.

"If you don't know your history, you're doomed to repeat it. And that's been the case over and over again," Talley said.

Gendron's guilty plea won't mean much if it's forgotten, Talley said.

"At the end of the day, do I feel that this will cause change in society? Absolutely not. They say America's national pastime is baseball, or America's oldest apple pie. The truth is racism is America's national pastime," he said.

Garnell Whitfield, the former Buffalo fire commissioner whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was also murdered in the attack, said America must act now before it's too late.

"We are literally begging those who are in power to do something about it," he said.

He likened racism to the cancer he fought 21 years ago.

"I had to make a decision. I had to have surgery, radical surgery. That gave me the best opportunity to live," Whitfield said. "What's America going to do about the cancer of white supremacy? We've been putting a Band-Aid on it. We've been kind and pleasant. Let's stop pretending. The problem is white supremacy."

– News staff reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this report.