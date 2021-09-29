Families hope for closure after bodies found in Chautauqua County

They've all been here before – the agonizing period of hope and fear after the police call out of the blue to say they've found human remains.
Now, three families of women reported missing over the last five decades are awaiting word to see if old dental records could show that a skeleton found Sunday off a trail in a remote part of Chautauqua County is one of their long lost loved ones.
It could be Corrie Anderson, who was last seen Oct. 28, 2008 at a car dealership before failing to show up at an appointment at her 6-year-old son's school.
It could be Lori Ceci Bova, whose husband told police that she walked out of their Lakewood apartment at 2 a.m. after a fight and never came home.
It might even be Patricia Laemmerhirt, who was reported missing in early April 1976 when she disappeared from her home in Westfield.
"I don't even know how to explain it," said Renee Shutters, who last saw her sister, Bova, the night before she vanished when Shutters, her husband and Bova and her husband went out to dinner at the Red Lobster in town. "We let ourselves get really exciting thinking it could be her. It's weird because we're excited but it'll be the saddest, happiest day of our lives when she's found."
The families have all gotten their hopes up before when other human remains were found, only to learn within a couple of weeks that the forensic testing ruled out the possibility that it was one of the missing women.
But the most recent discovery is especially troubling.
Early Sunday evening, a woman walking on the Chautauqua Rails to Trails in the Town of Portland saw something on the side of the path. It was a human skull.
Investigators working with forensic anthropologists unearthed a full skeleton of a woman. It appeared to have been there for a long time, as long as decades, said Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone. But then on Monday, as deputies searched the area for other evidence, they made a startling discovery about 10 yards away in some brush: the decomposing remains of another woman.
A team of forensic pathologists from Mercyhurst University are now busy documenting what was found and looking at clues to determine not just who the women were, but how long their bodies have been at that location, how they got there and how they died.
There are no recent cases of missing women in the Jamestown area, Quattrone said.
Louis Acquisto, Anderson's father, said there's no way to describe the anguish his family has endured, not knowing what happened to his daughter.
"If you haven't gone through it, you can't imagine it," he said in a phone interview from his home in Stedman where he lives with his wife and their grandson, Corrie Anderson's son.
"There's this empty void," he said. "She was a beautiful girl. A lovely person. She loved her children. She worked hard. She tried to do for herself and this beast, this monster, took her away from us."
Exactly 11 years to the day before the skeleton was found, another set of skeletal remains was found on the shoreline of the Allegheny Reservoir in South Valley.
But about two weeks later, forensic tests ruled out that it could be Anderson or Bova.
Acquisto said he will pray for closure, but isn't counting on it.
"We just have to wait and see," he said. "That's all we can do. We aren't getting our hopes up. We'll just keep hoping and praying."
Support Local Journalism
Bova's family knows Acquisto's heartache all too well.
"It's been challenging over the years ... over 24 years now," said James Ceci, Bova's father. "Every time something happens like this, it brings everything back. It brings everything back, like it happened yesterday."
Ceci isn't too sure that the remains in Portland were those of his daughter. "I don't have a feeling it is," he said. "I guess I'm in denial or whatever."
He still holds out a sliver of hope that maybe Bova is still alive.
Paul Gustafson is also among those waiting in anticipation.
Gustafson has been retired for eight years from the Lakewood-Busti Police Department. He was a young patrolman when he took the missing person's report about Bova from her husband. The husband was later considered a person of interest but was never charged. He died in 2018 in a car crash, along with his new wife and his younger son.
"He certainly was fairly uncooperative with our investigation early on," Gustafson said.
Gustafson was the lead investigator on Bova's case for the rest of his career. He collected boxes of evidence and conducted multiple searches all over the county.
He believes that there's someone out there who knows something about her disappearance and hopes that maybe they'll finally come forward.
"If you have any information, please contact law enforcement and relay that information. However you feel doing so, the goal here is closure," he said.
He can't think of any significance about the location of where the skeleton and body were found, he said.
But the fact that a second body, much less decomposed, was found so close disturbs him.
"It's concerning to say the least," he said. "It's something that our local law enforcement are working diligently to find out what's behind that."
The Buffalo News hasn't been able to reach a family member for Laemmerhirt. But in 1999, her brother, Albert Sam, talked to The News after he arranged for his sister's backyard to be excavated in the hopes of finding her remains there.
"It's strange to say, but unfortunately we didn't find her," he said in that interview. "If she is dead, we need to find her and put her to rest."
Bova's sister, Shutters, said she doesn't know how to feel.
After the remains were found this week, she began thinking about finally planning a funeral for her sister, but stopped herself.
She doesn't know what to think about the second body being found nearby.
"Until we know who is there, we can't even come up with a conclusion," she said.
She's just glad that the bodies, whoever they belong to, have at least been found.
"It had to have been a miracle that these remains were found," Shutters said. "We're just praying that somebody, one of us three – Corrie's, our family's or this poor girl whose been missing since 1976 – gets some closure."