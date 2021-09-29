Families hope for closure after bodies found in Chautauqua County

They've all been here before – the agonizing period of hope and fear after the police call out of the blue to say they've found human remains.

Now, three families of women reported missing over the last five decades are awaiting word to see if old dental records could show that a skeleton found Sunday off a trail in a remote part of Chautauqua County is one of their long lost loved ones.

It could be Corrie Anderson, who was last seen Oct. 28, 2008 at a car dealership before failing to show up at an appointment at her 6-year-old son's school.

It could be Lori Ceci Bova, whose husband told police that she walked out of their Lakewood apartment at 2 a.m. after a fight and never came home.

It might even be Patricia Laemmerhirt, who was reported missing in early April 1976 when she disappeared from her home in Westfield.

"I don't even know how to explain it," said Renee Shutters, who last saw her sister, Bova, the night before she vanished when Shutters, her husband and Bova and her husband went out to dinner at the Red Lobster in town. "We let ourselves get really exciting thinking it could be her. It's weird because we're excited but it'll be the saddest, happiest day of our lives when she's found."