Following a tense three-hour plus lockdown at the Dr. Charles Drew Science Magnet School last week, a scrum of reporters and photographers crowded around Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo. He was standing in an alcove around the corner from where dozens of frustrated parents had just been reunited with their children.

A student had told his mother that someone had brought a loaded gun to summer school. It turned out to be a BB gun.

After seven years as a spokesman for the police department, Rinaldo knew he needed to show the seriousness of the situation, not just talk about it. This wasn't a neon-colored Nerf gun. It looked like a Glock semiautomatic handgun.

Holding up a photo of the recovered BB gun on his cellphone, Rinaldo said: "There is absolutely no difference between this gun and the gun that's on my hip."

The exchange would turn out to be the last of his many impromptu news conferences as a Buffalo police officer, during which he arguably was the face of the department and the voice behind some of the most memorable and horrifying moments in the city's recent history.

Thursday was Rinaldo's last day with the Buffalo Police Department. Over 23 years, he went from a patrol cop to a detective with the Sex Offense Squad and eventually captain who served as the chief of staff to Commissioner Byron Lockwood. But he's probably best known for his role as the department's media spokesman.

He is now a partner in a private security firm, Vista Security Group, which merged with a security company his wife, Mona Rinaldo, runs, Buffalo Protection and Investigation Inc. Vista has hundreds of employees who provide security for individuals, companies and special events as well as private investigative work.

"Jeff has done quite a lot of good things for the department, not only as the spokesman but he's been involved in getting us into future technology," Lockwood said. "I hit Jeff with a lot of tasks. In each one, he came through for me."

Rinaldo grew up in North Buffalo and had always wanted to be a police officer. "I had an uncle and a cousin in law enforcement. My biggest influence was my brother, Dan." Rinaldo's older brother retired in 2013 as a detective sergeant in homicide.

Rinaldo's first stint in law enforcement was as a Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority public safety officer. But in July 1998, he joined the Buffalo Police Department.

His first assignment was as a patrol officer in the Northwest District – D District – which included his old neighborhood.

"I enjoyed being able to serve where I grew up," he said. He later became a community police officer in the district. In 2008, he made detective and was assigned to the Sex Offense Squad, an eye-opening experience. "You saw man's inhumanity to fellow man," he said. The cases involving children were the toughest, he said. But making an arrest in those cases was satisfying. "You got to take really dangerous people off the streets," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In 2014, he was assigned to special projects. His first project – implementing iPads and tablets. It would be one of many new technologies he would help usher in to the department over the years, including body cameras, Tasers and the surveillance camera program. He handled Freedom of Information Law requests as well as complying with new requirements for providing arrest information to defense attorneys.

He also helped craft department policies. While it was generally the role of mayoral spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge to deal with the media, sometimes former Police Commissioner Dan Derenda would ask Rinaldo to explain those policies at news conferences. Eventually, that became one of Rinaldo's most important responsibilities – providing information to the public while representing the department.

It was a challenging task, balancing the needs of disseminating information while not jeopardizing an investigation. "I tried to talk as if I was explaining something to a friend or a neighbor as to how we do what we do," he said.

In 2017, Rinaldo burnished his role as the voice of the department amid the search and recovery of Buffalo Police diver Craig Lehner, who died in a training accident in the Niagara River. During the grueling five-day search for his body, Rinaldo updated the community every few hours at the foot of West Ferry Street, explaining what happened, the difficult conditions and the technologies being used to find the missing police officer. "I knew I'd be asked millions of questions about policies and procedures. I wanted to be able to speak intelligently," he said. "I'm not a diver so I spent a lot of time talking to our team trying to understand what they do and how they do it."

He also wanted people to understand the anguish of his fellow officers.

"Everybody's tired. Everybody's stressed. But as I've said, we've got a job to do," Rinaldo told reporters on the fourth day of the search. "... We have a responsibility to bring Craig home for his family and we're getting through it. ... We will never stop looking for him."

Rinaldo said those days were "absolutely the toughest thing I've ever had to do," Rinaldo said.

Rinaldo is moving on from the department now after a difficult few months. His wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in December.

"That was like getting punched in the throat," Rinaldo said. She is doing much better now but he decided, as a father of two and with more than two decades on the job, that it was time for a change. Both he and his wife will be partners at Vista.

Rinaldo said he will always remember his time as a Buffalo police officer.

"It's truly been an honor and privilege to represent the men and women of this department," Rinaldo said. "They're the true heroes. I just got to tell their stories."