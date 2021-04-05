 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Falls Police seize more than two dozen guns
0 comments

Falls Police seize more than two dozen guns

Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara Falls Narcotics and Intelligence Division detectives seized more than two dozen guns when they executed a search warrant Monday morning at a residence in the 300 block of 78th Street, city spokeswoman Kristen Cavalleri reported.

According to the report, 13 pistols, nine rifles and three sawed-off shotguns were confiscated, many of them so-called “ghost guns” that were homemade and without serial numbers.

Officers said they found thousands of rounds of ammunition, a variety of gun parts awaiting assembly and a small amount of suspected cocaine.

Alfred M. Bax, 33, who lives at the 78th Street address, was arrested on several felony weapons charges.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chief: I did not see Floyd actively resisting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News