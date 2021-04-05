Falls Police seize more than two dozen guns

Niagara Falls Narcotics and Intelligence Division detectives seized more than two dozen guns when they executed a search warrant Monday morning at a residence in the 300 block of 78th Street, city spokeswoman Kristen Cavalleri reported.
According to the report, 13 pistols, nine rifles and three sawed-off shotguns were confiscated, many of them so-called “ghost guns” that were homemade and without serial numbers.
Officers said they found thousands of rounds of ammunition, a variety of gun parts awaiting assembly and a small amount of suspected cocaine.
Alfred M. Bax, 33, who lives at the 78th Street address, was arrested on several felony weapons charges.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
