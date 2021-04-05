Falls Police seize more than two dozen guns

Niagara Falls Narcotics and Intelligence Division detectives seized more than two dozen guns when they executed a search warrant Monday morning at a residence in the 300 block of 78th Street, city spokeswoman Kristen Cavalleri reported.

According to the report, 13 pistols, nine rifles and three sawed-off shotguns were confiscated, many of them so-called “ghost guns” that were homemade and without serial numbers.

Officers said they found thousands of rounds of ammunition, a variety of gun parts awaiting assembly and a small amount of suspected cocaine.

Alfred M. Bax, 33, who lives at the 78th Street address, was arrested on several felony weapons charges.

