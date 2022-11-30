 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Falls man who made 'ghost guns' pleads guilty to weapons charges

A Niagara Falls man who admitted making illegal guns pleaded guilty Wednesday in Niagara County Court to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

Seaman reported that the plea by Alfred M. Bax, 35, satisfied an indictment charging him with possessing 18 illegal firearms, many of them "ghost guns" without serial numbers that he put together himself.

The plea also covers a separate case in Niagara Falls City Court in which Bax was charged with cocaine possession.

Bax faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 1/2 years in state prison and a maximum of 15 years when he returns for sentencing Jan. 25 before County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

