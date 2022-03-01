 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Falls man to serve up to two years in shooting of passing driver
0 comments

Falls man to serve up to two years in shooting of passing driver

Support this work for $1 a month

A Niagara Falls man who fired a gunshot through the door of a passing car, wounding the driver in the leg, pleaded guilty Monday before County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek.

Nivon R. Smith, 18, pleaded guilty to two reduced counts of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said. Wojtaszek will impose a sentence of up to two years in the County Jail on April 28.

Smith was riding a bike near the corner of 19th Street and Welch Avenue on Aug. 26 when he fired on a vehicle that apparently was involved in a chase with another vehicle, Stoelting said.

On Sept. 2, Falls police investigated the wounding of four people by gunfire at the same location. Smith, who was wanted on a warrant for the previous week's shooting, ran from the scene and threw a gun away as he did so, Stoelting said.

Police said at the time that a bullet had grazed Smith's buttocks during the melee.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this adorable baby river hippo learn to swim

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News