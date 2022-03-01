Falls man to serve up to two years in shooting of passing driver

A Niagara Falls man who fired a gunshot through the door of a passing car, wounding the driver in the leg, pleaded guilty Monday before County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek.

Nivon R. Smith, 18, pleaded guilty to two reduced counts of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said. Wojtaszek will impose a sentence of up to two years in the County Jail on April 28.

Smith was riding a bike near the corner of 19th Street and Welch Avenue on Aug. 26 when he fired on a vehicle that apparently was involved in a chase with another vehicle, Stoelting said.

On Sept. 2, Falls police investigated the wounding of four people by gunfire at the same location. Smith, who was wanted on a warrant for the previous week's shooting, ran from the scene and threw a gun away as he did so, Stoelting said.

Police said at the time that a bullet had grazed Smith's buttocks during the melee.

