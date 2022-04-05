 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Falls man to serve time for robbing cabbie, assaulting mechanic

A Niagara Falls man will serve five to seven years in state prison for robbing a cab driver and hitting an auto mechanic in the head with a wrench.

Lawquan Z. Johnson, 19, was sentenced Tuesday by Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek.

She gave Johnson four years, plus three of post-release supervision, for second-degree robbery in connection with a June 30 incident in which Johnson, riding in the back seat of a LaSalle cab, threw a leash or similar cord around the neck of the driver.

Also, on Nov. 6, Johnson attacked a mechanic who was having a dispute with Johnson's mother, Assistant District Attorney David DeChellis said.

The mechanic suffered a cut on his head after Johnson struck him with a wrench, DeChellis said.

Wojtaszek sentenced Johnson to one to three years for a reduced charge of attempted second-degree assault, and tacked that onto the robbery sentence.

