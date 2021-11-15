Falls man to serve 23 years for long-term sex abuse of two girls

A Niagara Falls man was sentenced Monday to 23 years in state prison for sexually abusing two Falls girls over a period of several years.

Joshua M. Pawlowski, 33, had pleaded guilty to two counts of course of sexual conduct against a child: one a first-degree charge and the other an attempted second-degree charge.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III also imposed 20 years of post-release supervision on Pawlowski, Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said.

One of the girls was abused from January 2013 through May 2020; the other was victimized between June 2017 and this April.

The plea came after Pawlowski was indicted on charges that included two counts of predatory sexual assault, either of which could have brought him a life sentence.

As it is, Pawlowski will be under state supervision until age 76, since a violation of post-release supervision could send him back to prison. And he will have to register as a sex offender after his release.

