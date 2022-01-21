Falls man to serve 20 years to life as sexual predator

Convicted sexual predator Mark Johnson of Niagara Falls was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in state prison for repeatedly abusing an 11-year-old Falls girl.

Johnson, 56, was convicted July 16 by a Niagara County Court jury, which found him guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child, second-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

The assaults occurred between August 2018 and Oct. 29, 2019, according to the indictment.

Sentences for the lesser charges will be served concurrently with the 20-to-life term, court-appointed defense attorney Kevin W. Spitler said.

Friday's sentence was imposed by newly elected County Judge John J. Ottaviano. He inherited the case from former Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, who presided over the trial.

The predatory abuse charge carried a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison.

