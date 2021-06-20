Falls man shot multiple times near Mariner Towers in Buffalo

A Niagara Falls man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon near the Mariner Towers, just on the other side of the I-190 from LaSalle Park, Buffalo police reported.
Police said the 21-year-old victim was shot just before 12:15 p.m. and transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Staff Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today