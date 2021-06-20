 Skip to main content
Falls man shot multiple times near Mariner Towers in Buffalo
Falls man shot multiple times near Mariner Towers in Buffalo

A Niagara Falls man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon near the Mariner Towers, just on the other side of the I-190 from LaSalle Park, Buffalo police reported.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was shot just before 12:15 p.m. and transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

