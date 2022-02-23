 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Falls man sentenced to jail and probation in DiCamillo Bakery robberies
DiCamillo Bakery

A pedestrian walks past the closed DiCamillo Bakery on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

A man who robbed two locations of DiCamillo Bakery in Niagara Falls was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail, followed by five years of probation.

However, while awaiting action in the case, Joseph Sturdivant of the Falls already had served more than the time to which Niagara County Judge John J, Ottaviano sentenced him. He was released Wednesday to begin his probation stint, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said.

Joseph Sturdivant

Sturdivant, 32, was charged with robbing DiCamillo's Linwood Avenue location on Dec. 26, 2018, and the now-closed Pine Avenue location on April 14, 2020, Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

Sturdivant pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to third-degree robbery. Besides his jail and probation time, he was ordered to pay DiCamillo's $348 in restitution.

