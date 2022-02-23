Falls man sentenced to jail and probation in DiCamillo Bakery robberies

A man who robbed two locations of DiCamillo Bakery in Niagara Falls was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail, followed by five years of probation.
However, while awaiting action in the case, Joseph Sturdivant of the Falls already had served more than the time to which Niagara County Judge John J, Ottaviano sentenced him. He was released Wednesday to begin his probation stint, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said.
Sturdivant, 32, was charged with robbing DiCamillo's Linwood Avenue location on Dec. 26, 2018, and the now-closed Pine Avenue location on April 14, 2020, Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.
Sturdivant pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to third-degree robbery. Besides his jail and probation time, he was ordered to pay DiCamillo's $348 in restitution.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.