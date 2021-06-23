Falls man pleads guilty in smuggling of 600 pounds of pot from Canada

A Niagara Falls man who took part in a scheme to smuggle 600 pounds of marijuana from Canada pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.
Marquies McTyere, 30, admitted to conspiracy to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana. When he is sentenced Nov. 1, the terms of the plea deal call for prison time of 37 to 57 months and a fine between $15,000 and $5 million, court papers said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said that on Aug. 6, the shipment crossed the border, but Customs and Border Protection discovered the vacuum-sealed bags of pot.
As police tracked it, the pot was shipped the next day to Freightboy Logistics in Niagara Falls, where co-defendant Alexander Schieppati picked it up and took it to the Super 8 Motel in the Falls and met with McTyere and a third man, Samuel Zito.
Police arrested them there and later seized $239,850 in cash from McTyere's storage unit. Schieppati has pleaded guilty; Zito has not.
