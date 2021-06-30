Falls man pleads guilty in gunfight that wounded 3

Julian G. Seright of Niagara Falls pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Wednesday in connection with a gunfight outside a Falls bar in which three bystanders were struck by bullets.
Seright, 39, admitted to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and will be sentenced to as much as five years in prison Sept. 21 by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.
Previously, Johnny L. Mulkey III, 31, of the Falls, pleaded guilty to his role in the June 8, 2019, gun battle outside Players on Third Street. Mulkey also pleaded guilty in connection with two other shootings and a vehicle theft, and is expected to receive a six-year prison term from Kloch July 12.
Charges were dismissed against a third defendant in the Players gunfight, Garrien F. Tillman, 38, of Niagara Falls.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
