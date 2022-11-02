 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Falls man indicted on vehicular homicide charges in fatal rollover crash

A Niagara Falls man was arraigned in Niagara County Court on multiple charges Wednesday stemming from a rollover crash on Ridge Road in Hartland that caused the death of a Lockport woman.

According to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, an indictment was unsealed charging Eric S. Gardner, 45, of Niagara Falls, with aggravated vehicular homicide, first- and second-degree vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and drugs and other related charges.

Prosecutors said Gardner was at the wheel on Aug. 26 when his vehicle crashed and rolled, killing Stacy Donnelly, 47, a passenger in the vehicle.

Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek set bail at $400,000 cash.

The indictment was the result of an investigation conducted by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested Gardner on a warrant early Wednesday.

The top count in the indictment carries a possible maximum sentence of 8 1/3 to 25 years in state prison.    

