Falls man imprisoned for role in gunfight in front of bar

The tangled tale of a 2019 gunfight that wounded three bystanders in front of a Niagara Falls bar ended Monday with the sentencing of one of the participants.

Julian G. Seright, 40, of the Falls, will serve four years behind bars, followed by three years of post-release supervision, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. ordered.

Seright and two other Niagara Falls men, Johnny L. Mulkey III, 33, and Garrien F. Tillman, 38, were arrested following the June 8, 2019, shootout on Third Street in front of Players Bar.

Charges against Tillman eventually were dismissed, while Mulkey pleaded guilty to three felonies to wrap up an indictment that accused him of two other shootings and a vehicle theft, in addition to the Third Street gunfight.

On Sept. 9, Kloch sentenced Mulkey to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

