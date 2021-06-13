 Skip to main content
Falls man faces multiple charges after lengthy high-speed chase
A high-speed police chase Saturday evening that began in Niagara Falls and ended in the Town of Cambria resulted in multiple charges against a Niagara Falls man, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

John R. Mailcoat, 46, was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, driving while intoxicated and impaired by drugs, reckless driving, unlicensed driving, resisting arrest and numerous traffic violations. He was remanded to Niagara County Jail.

According to the report, the chase began after Niagara Falls Police attempted to stop a suspected stolen car. Several police agencies pursued it through the towns of Niagara, Lewiston and Cambria before giving up because of excessive speed.

Nonetheless, patrols continued to keep track of the vehicle into the Town of Lockport and back to Cambria, the sheriff’s office reported.

Eventually, sheriff’s patrols set up a device in the 3800 block of Saunders Settlement Road that punctured the vehicle’s tires. It finally stopped about 7 p.m. on Saunders Settlement near Baer Road.

According to the report, a deputy suffered a hand laceration as officers attempted to remove Malicoat from the vehicle and a Taser was used. The deputy was released after treatment at Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

