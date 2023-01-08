Falls man faces mandatory 5-year sentence for plea in drug trafficking case

A Niagara Falls man faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison after pleading guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to a charge stemming from his role in a drug dealing operation, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Lazarus R. Hayes, 33, entered a plea to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Maximum penalty is life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors said that the charge stemmed from the execution of a search warrant June 19, 2021, at Haye's home on Pierce Avenue by investigators from the Niagara Falls Police Narcotics Unit and the Niagara County Drug Task Force.

Officers seized about 8 grams of cocaine, 20 tablets of clonazepam, a digital scale, two loaded firearms and $3,958 in proceeds from drug sales.

They also recovered a bag belonging to co-defendant Gerald Harper containing about 93 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of fentanyl, 26 grams of amphetamine, 245 milligrams of hydrocodone and 720 milligrams of oxycodone. Harper was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.